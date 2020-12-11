SERVICES PENDING
Neva Jo Burris, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Stan Winton Hicks, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeramy May, 41, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Dwayne Wesley Moore, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Raymundo Saenz Morales, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sergio Peralta-Barcenas, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kathleen Elizabeth Phillips, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Josefina Reyes, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Rita May Richards, 99, Manti, Utah, Dec. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Rios, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Elizabeth Ann Rogers, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 11. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Pritpal Singh Sehmi, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William "Lenny" Taylor, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Historic Union Cemetery.
Agustin Valencia, 47, Arvin, Dec. 10. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Peter Valente Ortiz, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Raymundo Villarreal Jr., 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Randy Eugene Whorton, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Walter Andrew Williams Jr., 55, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeffrey Allen Wilson, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Roxanne Campbell, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Herbert Howard Divelbiss, 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Neptune Society.
