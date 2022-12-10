Funeral services for Dec. 11, 2022

Carmen Palomo Beadle, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Recitation of the rosary will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Dec. 14, beginning at 1 p.m.; Mass will immediately follow, and committal service will begin at 3 p.m. at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
Elodia N. Arriola, 89, Modesto, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thomas Ruckel Poor, 97, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html