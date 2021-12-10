Funeral services for Dec. 11, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Troy Keys, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Visitation, Monday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-noon, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, Dec. 13, at noon. Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Interment to follow at Arvin Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Margarita Alvarado Alfaro, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jonathan Joseph Ariey, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gilbert Vargas Aspeitia, 100, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Arthur James Atchison, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Angel Avila Jr., 40, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Verla J. Brown, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Susan R’Lynne Carroll, 78, Maricopa, Dec. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles E. Coleman, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Margo E. Edwards, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jerry Lee Gollehon, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Sandoval Hernandez, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Ella "Louise" Hutchison, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Maria Del Carmen Soto Martinez, 40, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeremy Ray Mason, 44, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jesus H. Montemayor, 82, Wasco, Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Charles Austin Moore III, 45, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Constanza Aguirre Rivera, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Deborah Yvonne Reiter, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Lupe G. Rodriguez, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mario Fernando Salas Jr., 40, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Trevor Lkoris Shuff, 41, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Judith Stockton, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James D. Taylor, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Rhonda Lynn Waters, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
