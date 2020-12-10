SERVICES PENDING
Maria de Jesus Ayala de Diaz, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sue Ellen Glenn, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Patricia Ann Hosman, 84, Shafter, Dec. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Hattie Kinsey, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 28 in Mansfield, Texas. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Betty Loveless, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raymundo Saens Morales, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paula A. Rojas, 86, Wasco, Dec. 9 in Tulare. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Socorro Sanchez, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Karl Sharrah, 49, Valley Springs, Calif., Oct. 16 in Bakersfield. Historic Union Cemetery.
Eliza Tarlton, 4, Bakersfield, Nov. 28 in Loma Linda, Calif. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Farrow Tarlton, 2, Bakersfield, Nov. 28 in Loma Linda, Calif. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Ronnie Glenn Watts, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
