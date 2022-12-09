 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for Dec. 10, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Nancy Lee Lewis, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, 3312 Niles St. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, with reception to follow back at Valley Baptist Church. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases