Funeral services for Dec. 10, 2022

Nancy Lee Lewis, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, 3312 Niles St. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, with reception to follow back at Valley Baptist Church. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Penny Elaine Lyles, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Chapel. Funeral service, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Lois Carolyn Dearing, 85, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raymond Overton Denweed, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gary Wallace Hall, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sharon Hall Hoffman, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
George Lucien Richaus, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
