Funeral services for Dec. 10, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Frank Alverez, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mona Marie Barnes, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Lawrence Burnett, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Hernandez, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ella "Louise" Hutchison, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Victoria Jimenez, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kyler Malachi Kerchner, 2 months, Delano, Dec 5. Delano Mortuary.
Troy Keys, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Arturo Valozoro Lagasca, 67, Delano, Dec. 7. Delano Mortuary.
Ismael Martinez Palacios, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Miguel Torres Perez, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Veronica Prevette, 32, Wasco, Dec. 8 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Mark Eugene Reece, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
