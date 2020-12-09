SERVICES SCHEDULED
Terry Boylan, 72, Bakersfield, Dec 6. Private services. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
William Alfonso Argueta, 31, Shafter, Dec. 6. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Margery Barker Blockley, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Consuelo Chavez Bravo, 90, Delano, Dec. 8. Delano Mortuary.
Milton Alexander Alvarado Carrillo, 44, Lamont, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Dixon, 90, Lancaster, Dec. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Salcido Flores Jr, 70, Wasco, Dec. 3. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lizbeth Gomez, 32, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose De Jesus Palomares Hernandez, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Christopher Ashley Jacobs, 41, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rakho Kaur, 80, Bakersfield, July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ruben Marquez, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael Eugene Mattly, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Leonard “Don” Moore, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nathan Elijah Nuno, infant, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Doris Gonzales Ortiz, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jesus Ruiz Ruiz, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Allen Lee Scott, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Cecil “Gordon” Tanner, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Cole Chevalier, 69, Foothill Ranch, Calif., Dec. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Leta Jane Garlinger, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Barbara A. Hatfield, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jean Adele James, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jacqueline Lori, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
