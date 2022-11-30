Funeral services for Dec. 1, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
John Brandon, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
John Brandon, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Alberta Briggs, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Basham Funeral Care..
Efren Cristobal Carino, 56, Delano, Nov. 22. Funeraria Del Angel–Delano
Robert Noel Eisenberg, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Guillermina Flores, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisco Tovar Gonzalez, 65, Allensworth, Nov. 22. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Adela Catalina Hurtado, infant, Nov. 24. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Rebecca Ann Medina, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Thomas Poole, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Matthew Smith, 46, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Angelica Paguia Soriano, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sedrick Stafford, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Maria Elida Torres, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Veronica Faye Turner, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Grace Louise Vasquez, 49, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Frances Zapiain, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 293,173
Deaths: 2,566
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 288,159
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.04
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 11/10/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html