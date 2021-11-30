You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Dec. 1, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Janice Ann Hagen, 67, Bear Valley Springs, Nov. 18. Service 10:30 a.m., Dec. 10 at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at the Hagen and Armstrong hanger at Mountain Valley Airport.

SERVICES PENDING

Marjorie Brenes, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Paul Dorsch, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Guadalupe Natera Garcia, 91, Delano, Nov. 24. Delano Mortuary.

Jesus "Jr." Alaniz Lopez, 33, Delano, Nov. 19 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

Angela Ojeda-Medrano, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Ronald C. Ownby, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Sergio Flores Rodriguez, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Shirley Joann Shank, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Joan Shannon, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Josephine Whitbey, 76, Shafter, Nov. 30 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

NO SERVICES

Woodrow Randwall McDowell, 96, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

