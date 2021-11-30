Funeral services for Dec. 1, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Janice Ann Hagen, 67, Bear Valley Springs, Nov. 18. Service 10:30 a.m., Dec. 10 at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at the Hagen and Armstrong hanger at Mountain Valley Airport.
SERVICES PENDING
Marjorie Brenes, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paul Dorsch, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Guadalupe Natera Garcia, 91, Delano, Nov. 24. Delano Mortuary.
Jesus "Jr." Alaniz Lopez, 33, Delano, Nov. 19 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Angela Ojeda-Medrano, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronald C. Ownby, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sergio Flores Rodriguez, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shirley Joann Shank, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joan Shannon, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Josephine Whitbey, 76, Shafter, Nov. 30 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Woodrow Randwall McDowell, 96, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html