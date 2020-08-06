SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jesus Hernandez Lopez, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Graveside Service 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.
John Leon Nord, 97, Bakersfield, July 27, Graveside Service Friday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Robert Richard "Rick" Denning, 61, Bakersfield, July 30.
Loretta Furgason, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 4, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eusebio Gallo Gutierrez, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 2, Basham Funeral Care.
Ardele Mae Henning, 80, Bakersfield, Aug 6, Peters Funeral Home Shafter
Manuela Pacheco Ramirez, 71. Bakersfield, Aug. 5, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alfredo Rodriguez, Sr., 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Amelia Rodriguez, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 5, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pedro "Pete" Rodriguez, Jr., 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 4, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alta Russell, 94, Bakersfield, Aug. 3 in Redlands, Basham Funeral Care.
Melquiades Cancio Tulud, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 4, Basham Funeral Care.
