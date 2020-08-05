SERVICES PENDING
Maria Guillermina Alarcon, 52, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Lennest Banks, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Norman Earl Berry, 76. Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Silvino Prudencio Cantor, 24, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Bertha Alice Miranda Cervantes, 61, Bakersfield, July 31, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Enriqueta Artacho Del Rosario, 74, Bakersfield, July 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeremiah "J.J." James Duran, 20, Bakersfield, July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dolores R. Enriquez, 83. Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Helen Marie Fair, 63, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Darlene Honeycutt, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Alma Veronica Rodriguez Jasso, 40, July 31. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Warren Louis Kaufman, 84, Bakersfield, July 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Stephen Thomas Marrufo, 33, Lancaster, July 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Savannha Cheyanne McCoy, 22, Bakersfield, July 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Henry Edsel Miller, 63, Bakersfield, July 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Len Thomas Nicholson, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharon O’Neal, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Earl Pinkston, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Donald Dean Rowe, 84, Bakersfield, July 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sidney Lee Sorrell, 82, Bakersfield, July 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patricia Elaine Stumbaugh, 70, Bakersfield, July 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcelino Padilla Torres, 77, Bakersfield, July 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
