Funeral services for August 5, 2021

John A. Alderson, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Edward Baize, 75, Bakersfield, July 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Margarita Castaneda, 72, San Fernando, July 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
David Allan Coates, 35, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jean Christine Danvers, 75, Shafter, July 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Dorothy D. Davis, 91, Bakersfield, July 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Susana Marie Goodrich, 64, Earlimart, Aug. 2. Delano Mortuary.
Alvin Eugene Hill, 87, Bakersfield, July 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ralph Junior Hobbs, 82, Bakersfield, July 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Salvador Fernandez Lomas, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Daisy Marina Nunez, 31, Wasco, July 31. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Charles Melvelle Rose, 89, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Debbie Tosa Solano, 50, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sixto Pimentel Urzua, 48, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edward Vargas, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
