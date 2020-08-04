SERVICES PENDING
Windell Allen, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Enzo Armani Avendano, Infant, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisco Birrueta, 78, Shafter, Aug. 2. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Danny Combs, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nina Geraldine Endicott, 72, Aug. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Franklin Woodroe Farmer, 77, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sant Singh Grewal, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Deane Hisey, 92, Danville, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Manuel Gomez Jaime, 57, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ralph Owen Lawless, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph John Lencioni, 67, Bakersfield, July 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jesus Hernandez Lopez, 76, Taft, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Paula Antionette Newsom, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dennis Ohm, 50, Bakersfield, July 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Bhagubhai Nagarjibhai Patel, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Frances Peltier, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Neptune Society of Central California.
Charles Scott, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
William Casey Walker, 46, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Orin Leon White, 82, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
