Funeral services for August 4, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Edward Bagsby, Jr., 68, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Frances Doylene Brown, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donnell Davis, 58, Bakersfield, July 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Melba Sue Ensey, 89, Bakersfield, July 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Joel Gonzales, 47, Bakersfield, July 31. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Eleanor Hornback, 99, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Joan Miller, 80, Wasco, July 30. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Dennis Fraser Quinn, 77, Shafter, Aug. 1. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Angel Manuel Ramirez, 17, Wasco, July 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jose Manuel Ramirez III, 24, Wasco, July 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42, Wasco, July 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Beverly Jean Ray, 93, Bakersfield, July 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Christopher Robertson, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Fuentes Yanes Jr., 50, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html