SERVICES PENDING
Johnnie Strickland, 78, Bakersfield, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Teresa Rios Vasquez, 83, Wasco, Aug. 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jovita Vega, 77. McFarland, Aug. 3. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Walter Nicholas, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesse Lopez, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Victoria Elizabeth Rivera, 21, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Vodka, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Gloria Cronin, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Javier Aguilar Betancourt, 75, Bakersfield, July 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ramona Pereida, 89, Bakersfield, July 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Venus Fatima Ayala Reyna, 47, Wasco, Aug 2. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Alice Pineda Huerta 66, Aug. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dorothy “Dodi” Lenora Sawyer, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eugene Headspeth, 85, Bakersfield, Jul. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rev. Msgr. Ronald J. Swett, 78, Bakersfield, August 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
