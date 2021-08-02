Funeral services for August 3, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Michael A. MaHaffey, 77, Bakersfield, July 31. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Aug. 4 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Darrell Lewis Adams, 78, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Doris June Ballew, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paul Chavez, 84, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Susana Martinez De Gueta, 70, Arvin, Aug. 1. in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Maria Falomir, 67, Bakersfield, July 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Gilberto Velasquez Garcia, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Alma Funeral Home.
Joyce Gibson, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Lois Hannible, 86, Bakersfield, July 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Hiracheta Jr., 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Alma Funeral Home.
Erin Holmes, 71, Bakersfield, July 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley McCuan, 75, Bakersfield, July 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Stuart McKenzie, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Edward Feliciano Ortiz, 29, Santa Monica, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary G. Pankey, 80, Bakersfield, July 29. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Placida Quibuyen, 88, Delano, Aug. 1. Delano Mortuary.
Jack Lee Roberts, 86, Bakersfield, July 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kingston Scott, Infant, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Louis Darrell Scott, 96, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Shirley Ann Shrider, 74, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Winnie Smith, 83, Bakersfield, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lawrence Dwight Taggart, 92, Bakersfield, July 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Shannon Turner, 36, Bakersfield, July 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann White, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jane Katherine Zander, 53, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Karen Jane Massey, 78, Bakersfield, July 28. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
