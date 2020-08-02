SERVICES PENDING
Travis Unruh, 30, Wichita, Kan., July 31. Peters Funeral Home.
Arthur Penner, 95, Shafter, Aug. 1. Peters Funeral Home.
Teresa Rios Vasquez, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Peters Funeral Home.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 20,545
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 144
Recovered Residents: 5,733
Number of Negative Tests: 108,639
Number of Pending Tests*: 619
Updated: 8/02/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
