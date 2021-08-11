Funeral services for August 13, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Linda McKenna, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Rosary 7 p.m. today at St Francis Catholic Church. Requiem Mass 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St Francis Catholic Church. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Bert Calvin Brooks, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Adolfo Ibarra Chavez, 61, Aug. 5 in Mexico. Basham Funeral Care.
Ronda Jones-Dabney, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Pedro Altamirano-Gonzalez, 63, Bakersfield, Aug 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeffrey Mark Hartman, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robbie Mae Moore, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Keith Mitchell Powe, 67, Bakersfield, Aug 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Julio Rodriguez, 32, Bakersfield, Aug 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Ana Maria Abarca Ruiz, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ivy Heredia Smith, infant, Bakersfield, Aug 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Jessica Jewel Lynn Stewart, 32, Bakersfield, July 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
