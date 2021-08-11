Funeral services for August 12, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
August Amour, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Xiengta Bangon, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Efren Castillo Chavez, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vernon Cook Jr., 94, Springville, Aug. 4.
Geneva Guerra, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joseph Nathanael Harper Jr., 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Tracey Rochelle Harvey, 55, Bakersfield, Jul. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Judith Leah Markovitz, 79, Taft, Aug. 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rosalia A. Mati, 89, Delano, Aug. 9. Delano Mortuary.
William Leroy Moore, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Louis Darrel Scott, 96, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Christopher K. Slauson, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Theth Sokorn, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html