Funeral services for August 11, 2021

Milburn “Mel” Lee Barrett Jr., 79, Bakersfield, July 21. Memorial service 10:45 a.m., Aug. 12 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Edward Vargas, 68, Aug. 3. Graveside service 10:45 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Charlette M. Berna, 87, Mojave, July 12 in Tehachapi. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Beverly Elaine Chapman, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Walter Joseph Farley, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Cecilia Gamino, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Joseph Nathaniel Harper Jr., 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Loida Islas, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Ramona Colmenero Jimenez, 79, Arvin, Aug. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Damita Lawson, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Roger Alan O’Donnell-Bailey II, 54, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lunette Ott, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Patricia Mary Pitts, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
John Guston Russell Jr., 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Donald Lee Salyer, 72, Aug. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jay Singleton, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Philip Ernest Tite, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Dennis Wilson, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Rafael Frias Xochicale, 66, Los Angeles, July 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
