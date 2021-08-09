Funeral services for August 10, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Antonio Ramon Agenjo, 94, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Constance Chudy, 71, Bakersfield, Aug 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Vickie Dresser, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Freddy Alvarez Fernandez, 27, Bakersfield, Aug 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Ricardo Garza, 37, Bakersfield, Aug 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Genaro Ramirez Guillen, 72, Lost Hills, Aug. 7 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Scott Clinton Haith, 74, Caliente, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Holmes, 77, Tehachapi, Aug 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Christina Huerta, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Shawna Johnson, 54, Bakersfield, July 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Jorge Manzo, 41, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bella Martinez, 2, Bakersfield, Aug 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Melvin E. Nikkel, 92, Bakersfield, Aug 6. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Josephine Rittenhouse, 95, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Silvius, 64, Bakersfield, Aug 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Dale Leroy St. Claire, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rosario Soyangco Suin, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Glen Van Shaack, 92, Bakersfield, July 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Irma Vazquez, 37, Bakersfield, Aug 3. Basham Funeral Care.
