SERVICES PENDING
Oscar Alvarez, 89, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Marjorie Ann Bierman, 97, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Brent Bowen, 84, Los Angeles, July 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Bodie Ford, 21, Bakersfield, July 27. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Brenda Foreman, 61, Bakersfield, July 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Bruce Hall, 64, Bakersfield, July 28. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Adela Maldonado, 60, Bakersfield, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elvira Duran de Martinez, 69, Arvin, July 30. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Antonio Rodriguez Medina, 77, Wasco, July 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
DeMerie Nieto, 20, Bakersfield, July 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Amado Ortiz, 93, Shafter, July 30. Peters Funeral Home Wasco
Troy Waters, 68, Shafter, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Williams, 72, Bakersfield, July 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Carolyn Wright, 66, Bakersfield, July 29. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
William Clark Peacock, 82, Bakersfield, July 30. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
