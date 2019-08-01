SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joaquin Rodriguez Guerra, 58, July 15, in Bakersfield. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 2, New Hope Family Worship Center, 5640 E. Brundage Lane. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty J. Lawless, 79, July 25, in Bakersfield. Memorial service 10 a.m. Aug. 6, First Assembly of God, 4901 California Ave. Basham Funeral Care.
Maggie Lott, 54, July 22, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 3, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church; interment to follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Shirley A. Arnold, 87, Bakersfield, July 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sylvia Mae Barbee, 88, Bakersfield, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Tony Ray Charles Jr., 45, Bakersfield, July 23. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Renee Davies, 54, July 29, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Charlotte Ann Joslin, 71, Bakersfield, July 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kevin Jermaine Kendrick, 44, Carson, CA, July 12, in California City, CA. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Diane Lopez, 69, Aug. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Carrie Jeannette McLaughlin, 96, Bakersfield, July 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Johnathan Villarreal, 26, July 24, in Paso Robles. Basham Funeral Care.
Ryan Womack, 35, Bakersfield, July 29. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Salvador Zambrano, 50, July 28, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Sara Ann Falero, 80, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
