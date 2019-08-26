SERVICES SCHEDULED
Harold R. Jaggers, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Family will receive friends at 9 a.m. Aug. 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 851 Monica St.; service will follow at 10 a.m. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Connie Vasquez, 91, Aug. 19, in Bakersfield. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Aug. 30, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Anselmo Angeles, 91, Aug. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Barbara Jean Ash, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Martha Jean Blanche, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jo Ann Brandon, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Marie Agnes Ellison, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Ruth Goedhart, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Anastacia Chavez Gomez, 56, Delano, Aug. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Cipriano Rafada Guinto, 98, Aug. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Deborah Corrine Hunter, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Janet Loree Janssen, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeremiah Isaiah Karr, 41, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
David R. Lucas, 63, McFarland, Aug. 25. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Alfred de la Rosa Sr., 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Richard Agostino Sottile, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rosa Lee Turner, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Kathy Jane Wilson, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
