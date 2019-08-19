SERVICES SCHEDULED
Frank Thiessen, 81, Aug. 6, in Bakersfield. Memorial service 10 a.m. Aug. 24, Bakersfield Christian High School, Gymnasium. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Earl Blevins, 85, Delano, Aug. 18. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Dorothy P. Delrio, 64, Delano, Aug. 16. Delano Mortuary.
Barbara Ann Dupree, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jona L. Feil, 86, Aug. 15, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Phillip R. Glasco, 55, Aug. 15, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Maura Domingez Guerrero, 74, Aug. 18, in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
James Ventress Holladay, 94, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Laverdia Knox, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Ernestina Lopez, 63, Delano, Aug. 18. Delano Mortuary.
Mary Frances Messer, 98, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Malcolm Herdmen Mossman, 89, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
George Oastler, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 15.
Ubaldo Olibas, 67, Aug. 15, in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Sandy W. Oliver, 68, Aug. 17, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Phillip Penner, 62, Aug. 17, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Lee J. Richards, 98, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
J. Elaine Rooke, 97, Aug. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ruben Santiago Santos, 25, Aug. 17, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Joan Etheleen Storms, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Tadeus Bustanil Tarmidi, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.