SERVICES SCHEDULED
Doris Jewel (Mulcahy) Kullrich, 96, Bakersfield, May 31, in Merrill, OR. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 23, St. Francis Church, 900 H St.
SERVICES PENDING
Randy Leroy Adkinson, 62, Lake Isabella, Aug. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Esther Nava Avila, 77, Delano, Aug. 11. Delano Mortuary.
James Milton Calhoun Jr., 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Alfonso Chocoteco Cortes, 59, Delano, Aug. 12. Delano Mortuary.
Darlene Theresa Fachin, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Thelma Mae Farmer, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Joshua Fronlich, 26, Tehachapi, Aug. 2. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Michael Jones, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Frank George Najar Jr., 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ann Marie Olcott, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 13, in Los Angeles. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Michael James Scarry, 77, Bakersfield, July 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Glen F. Shannon, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Shirley Jane Sipe, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Orval Rickey Tidwell, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Stephen Wenn, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
James Lee Dunkle, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Neptune Society.
Camilla Marie Humphrey, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
