SERVICES SCHEDULED
Don Allen, 70, Shafter, Aug. 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Aug. 31, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Sandra Jean Alonzo, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Susan “Suzie” Tamara Araujo, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Fred Lee Cox Jr., 97, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
George Merill Donoho, 90, Lake Isabella, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Joe Granillo, 73, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Hermogenes Yanez-Machado, 72, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Gilbert Montiel, 67, Aug. 14, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Joseph O’Connell, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Sandra Wilson Oliver, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Lorenzo Palmer, 47, Aug. 18, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Cathy Ramirez, 61, Aug. 17, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Gail Anita Repp, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Marion Louise Richardson, 101, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Albert Smeal Jr., 67, Aug. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Martin K. Taylor, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Francisco Lopez Trujillo, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Connie Vasquez, 91, Aug. 19, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
