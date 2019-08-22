SERVICES SCHEDULED
Herbert Lee Jackson, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 24, Church of God, 100 Oswell St. Rucker’s Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Jimmy Lee Gorham, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edward William Jauch, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Neptune Society.
Fredy Benjamin Lara Portillo, 57, Lamont, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Eziquio M. Vasquez, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Wayne Anthony Walton, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
