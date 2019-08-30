SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jody Ashby Werther, 55, Turlock, CA, Aug. 18. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Shafter Cemetery, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Willa Mae Mc Dowell, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Fredric James Castro, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Mary Elon Dougherty, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Albert L. Etchecopar, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Miguel Ibarra Lopez, 37, Wasco, Aug. 27. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Herbert Frazier Moore, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jesus Munoz, 71, Shafter, Aug. 30, in Dinuba, CA. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Chuck B. Sanders, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Vickie Renee Saunders, 66, Shafter, Aug. 30. Neptune Society.
NO SERVICES
James C. Cornett, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Rebecca Cortez, 24, Shafter, Aug. 29, in Bakersfield. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
