SERVICES SCHEDULED
Megan Irene Horton, 36, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Committal service 10 a.m. Aug. 20, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Donald Dean Allen, 70, Shafter, Aug. 15. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Joaquin Ayala, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Jill Borgsdorf, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
JaCie Renae Collier, 33, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gary Lloyd Gromer, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sara Guerra, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard L. Langston, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Rodolfo Llamas, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcellus Mizell Jr., 28, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Concepcion Morales de Pacheco, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Tandy Lee Quisenberry, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Teena Roxan Rodriguez, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maureen Tyler, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Alisha Warnock, 38, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharon Lynn Webb, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Grace White, 83. Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
