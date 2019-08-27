SERVICES SCHEDULED
Nicholas Eric Peters, 41, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Aug. 31, RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Ann Polly Brewer, 98, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Tyrone Carter, 48, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruben T. Duran, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jack Lamar Goss, 71, Posey, CA, Aug. 26, in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Kevin Hock, 52, Tehachapi, Aug. 25, in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jeremiah Karr, 41, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Roma Rockwell McCaffrey, 96, Wasco, Aug. 27. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Guillermo Medina, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Sarah Meyers, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald Gene Moore, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service.
Erik Michael Mullen, 30, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Armida Pino, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Kathleen Haley Ray, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Rosa Alma Raygoza, 33, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
