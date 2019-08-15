SERVICES PENDING
Patricia Cornett, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Margie Lee Flanders, 66, California City, Aug. 1. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Jay Wallace Gould, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hazel Jean Lopez, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jason Rickett, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Rodolfo Iiamas Sanchez, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michelle Leann Simpson, 42, Taft, Aug. 6. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Nadine Marie Graffenstein, 97, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
