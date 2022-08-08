Funeral services for Aug. 9, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Wayne Blackwood, 78, Bakersfield, July 14. Services 9:15 a.m. Aug 11 at Bakersfield National Cemetery for Veterans in Arvin, Reception following
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Wayne Blackwood, 78, Bakersfield, July 14. Services 9:15 a.m. Aug 11 at Bakersfield National Cemetery for Veterans in Arvin, Reception following
SERVICES PENDING
Patricia Ann Brown, 86, Tehachapi, Aug. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Keith Duane Frazier, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Barbara Kenton, 81, Bodfish, Aug. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mary Elizabeth Kofahl, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Yvonne Marie Lyall, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jacoba A. Malatamban, 91, Delano, Aug. 3. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
William Franklin Miller, Jr., 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kathleen Ann Mills, 74, Bakersfield, July 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ayodele Olubunmi Oni, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kirk Dee Perkins, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Geraldine Reed, 74, Taft, Aug. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kyle Scott, 39, Visalia, Aug. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kenneth Roger South, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rafaela Tijerina, 80, Lost Hills, Aug. 8, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
NO SERVICES
Mollie Diana Glenna Eilers, 97, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 272,015
Deaths: 2,499
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 258,738
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.68
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/5/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html