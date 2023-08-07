Audry Bell, 68, Arvin, Aug. 6. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Audry Bell, 68, Arvin, Aug. 6. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Virginia Marie Fuller, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kathy Dale Gaskin, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Patricia Gremillion, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Angels Cremation Service.
David James Hunt, 46, Bakersfield, July 22. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Vernesteen Kinsey, 76, Bakersfield, July 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Pedro Marquez, 99, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Angels Cremation Service.
Beatrice Helton McCubbin, 95, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Yvonne Adeline Medina, 88, Shafter, Aug. 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Louanna Grace Mejia, 68, Shafter, July 27. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Perry Enos Peacock, 85, Wasco, Aug. 4. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Janie Elizabeth Reed, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Faye Watters, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Billy Joe Wright, 57, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
