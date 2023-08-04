SERVICES PENDING
Irma Bravo Avalos, 55, Bakersfield, July 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carol Burns, 86, Bakersfield, June 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Evelyn Hackworth, 82, Bakersfield, July 30. Angels Cremation Service.
Joshua Miles Hamlin, 50, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Ray Hamm, 88, Bakersfield, July 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Linda Hanson, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Angels Cremation Service.
Floyd Lou Hedman, 86, Palmdale, August 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Larry Eugene Lane Sr., 67, Bakersfield, July 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Felix Allen Martin, 56, Bakersfield, June 30 in Edwards. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
George Miller, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Angels Cremation Service.
Hugh Allen Mouser, 88, Bakersfield, June 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Curtis Nappi, 75, Fresno, Aug. 2. Angels Cremation Service.
Clifford Donal Ratliff, 91, Bakersfield, July 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Peggy Elizabeth Rose, 90. Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jerry Jack Steers Jr., 64, Bakersfield, July 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Franklin "Frank" Henry Swords, 73, Bakersfield, July 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Schuyler Tryon Wallace, 87, Bakersfield, July 24 in Wilsonville, Ore. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
