SERVICES PENDING
Tommy Black Sr., 65, Bakersfield, July 28. Alma Funeral Home.
Harold Lee Bond, 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald Peter Connor, 88, Wofford Heights, July 27. Alma Funeral Home.
Philip Andrew Crawford, 43, Bakersfield, July 16. Alma Funeral Home.
Iginia Dellan-Marin, 59, Venezuela, July 29 in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home.
Pedro Antonio Fernandez, 55, Delano, July 18. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Ana Oliva Johns, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Merrill Lamley, 92, Bakersfield, July 29. Alma Funeral Home.
Stephen Ross Logan, 66, Bakersfield, July 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Marlene Joyce Lovett, 71, Bakersfield, July 26. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Peggy Marie Sevedge, 55, Bakersfield, July 30. Alma Funeral Home.
Paul R. Svoren, 87, Bakersfield, July 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Anita Butler Thomas, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donaciano Morales Vasquez, 57, Bakersfield, July 31. Alma Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
