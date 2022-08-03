Funeral services for Aug. 4, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Carolyn Sue Armour, 89, Bakersfield, July 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Gladys M. Benskin, 84, Bakersfield, July 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharon Ann Bulger, 84, Exeter, July 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ruben Villegas Garcia, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Betty Jane Hartje, 83, Bakersfield, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ivan R. Holmes, 80, July 24, Bakersfield, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rose Johnson, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Isabel Medina, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Melvin Orben Peel, 89, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carl Damon Shugart (“Big Shug”), 49, Wasco, Aug. 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
John Edward Thomas, 45, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cynthia Marie Stephens, 63, Ridgecrest, July 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Yoshiko Yoshida, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 270,936
Deaths: 2,494
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 258,493
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.89
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/2/22
