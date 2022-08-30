Funeral services for Aug. 31, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Ivon Alvarado, 48, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Tammy Kay Blackburn, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Isabel Calderon, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Jack Enos, 73, Fellows, Aug. 26 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ilse Ana Gloria Espina Batres de Salguero, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Charles Flury, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Sergio Mendez Gomez, 76, Earlimart, Aug. 24. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Kent Harris, 35, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Hubert Elwood Isaacs, 105, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Thomas McQuin, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jesus Yoel Mercado, 28, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Abdon C. Provencio, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Jean M. Stanton, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Katherine Ann Still, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Guadalupe Zuniga, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 279,785
Deaths: 2,523
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,152
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.32
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 8/30/22
