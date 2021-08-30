Funeral services for Aug. 31, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
W.C. Stampes, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 at South Kern District Cemetery, Arvin Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Marjorie Katherine Anglin, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Betty Jean Belvis, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Eric Michael Calderon, 37, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nicosia Leon Espinoza, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joseph Alexander Franco, 54, Terre Haure, Ind., Aug. 28. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Antonio Alvarez Garcia, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Carolynne L. Hart, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mary C. Portillo, 67, North Hollywood, Aug. 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dale William Poznoff, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Robert W Rosch, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Margaret Cruz Santa Cruz, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Melissa Vasquez Serda, 42, Delano, Aug. 26. Delano Mortuary.
Darren Lee Settlemire, 53, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Hans Dieter Wolff, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jen Wu Wuchang, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
