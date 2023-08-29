SERVICES PENDING
Frederick Autrey, 72, Tehachapi, Aug. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Geraldine B. Brown, 87, Wasco, Aug. 28 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Doreen Cardenas, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Angels Cremation Service.
Maria Serrano Mendoza, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Zeniada Ortega, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ronald Lee Snyder, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Alecia Alan Thornton, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donald Paul Warkentin, 73, Shafter, Aug. 22 in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
John Lynn White, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Neal Wood, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Thomas Eugene Pounds, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
