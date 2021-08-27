Funeral services for Aug. 28, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Madelina Emily Brimage, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Geraldine Janet Canby, 81, Aug. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Billy Wayne Doyel, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
David W. Embrey, 53, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kelly Goad, 59, Grover Beach, Aug. 16. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach.
Kevin Andrew Harris, 27, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Midge Johnson, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bernice Ann Joiner, 86, Bakersfield, July 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ziomara Macias, 16, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lynn Margarey Michael, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cora Fierro Moya, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Cortez Moz, 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alfred Andrade Ruiz, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Simplicio C. Saberon, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donna Short, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Inderjeet Singh, 29, Kingsburg, Aug. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Betty Caroline St. Amour, 95, Bakersfield. Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Stephanie Trussel, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Joseph Wheeler, 63, Redding, Aug. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
