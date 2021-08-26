Funeral services for Aug. 27, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Antonio Ramirez Alba, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Beverly Jean Archer, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Barrett, 25, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Judy Benson, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Darrell Brown, 52, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
David Brown, 88, Los Angeles, Aug. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Rodrigo Nava Cardenas, 33, Delano, Aug. 22. Delano Mortuary.
Marilyn Fanucchi, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Kennon Hamiliton, infant, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Harris, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Terri Herron, 46, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Boonloth Inthachack, 54, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Beatriz Jasso, 88, Aug. 19. Bakersfield, Basham Funeral Care.
Akia Lewis, 42, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Santiago Mata, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Louis Martinez, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
William McCune, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Donna L. Nash, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Michael Penney, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Alice Periera, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Jaiden Thomas Ramirez, 13, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Abelardo Reyes, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Amelia Rivera, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Valdemar Romo, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Demond Rufus, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Ray Thomas, 47, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Henry Tidwell, 39, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dusty Turpin, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Brian Witwick, 53, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Betty Jane Maloney, 100, Bakersfield, July 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
