Funeral services for Aug. 26, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Marie Mays, 85, March 25, Bakersfield. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St., Bakersfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Marie Mays, 85, March 25, Bakersfield. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St., Bakersfield.
Raymond Ortega, 75, Aug. 20, Bakersfield. Visitation, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 29 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, 3312 Niles St., Bakersfield. Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m. at San Clemente Mission, 1305 Water St., Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Maria Loreto Nieblas De Acosta, 67, Wasco, Aug. 24. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Gayle Voncile Daniel, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Almedia Franklin, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jorge Walter Herrera Sr., 58, Guatemala. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joel Marroquin Leal, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Etha Lou Powell, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kelly Smith, 71, Fellows, Aug. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Elizabeth Barbara Toler, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Raymond Chris Whitaker, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Pamela Williams, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 277,577
Deaths: 2,518
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 268,214
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.44
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.32
Updated: 8/23/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html