Funeral services for Aug. 26, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Arlene Lencioni Linnenbrink, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Rosary 3 p.m. Aug. 27, followed by Memorial Mass at 3:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Larry Lorenzetti, 63, Bakersfield, July 25. Graveside service, 11:30 a.m., Aug. 27, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Dortha "Dot" Nichols, 85, Arvin, Aug. 21 in Shafter. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m.. Aug. 26 at Arvin Assembly of God. Graveside 9 a.m., Aug 27 at Arvin Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home.
Arlene Judith Roland, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Sept. 1, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
W.C. Stampes Jr., 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Aug. 30, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside service 10 a.m. Aug. 31, South Kern Cemetery District
(Arvin Cemetery). Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Winnie Smith, 83, Bakersfield, July 11. Memorial service at noon on Aug. 28, Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Victor Jose Ayala, 37, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Garland "Rocky" Clark, 61, Wasco, Aug. 24. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Ima Jean Flippen, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Geronima Garcia, 82, Delano, Aug. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Steven Reed Hodson, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Evelyn Ruth Johnson, 95, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Matthew Joseph Lopez, 34, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Virginia Helen Nelson, 60, Bakersfield, April 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Raul Palomino, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Anthony Tylor Reed, 26, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Wauneta Marie Salberg, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sharon Lynn Seamster, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Connie Colleen West, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Willie Mae Wilson, 88, Shafter, Aug. 24. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Gholamhossein Bahman Ha’Eri Gharavi, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
