Robert H. Merz, 89. Shafter. Funeral Service 10:30am, Ebenezer Reformed Church 235 James St, Shafter, CA 93263 August 26, 2023, visitation at 9:30am. graveside service at 1:30pm at Shafter Memorial Park 18662 Santa Fe Way Shafter, CA 93263, Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

