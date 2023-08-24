Robert H. Merz, 89. Shafter. Funeral Service 10:30am, Ebenezer Reformed Church 235 James St, Shafter, CA 93263 August 26, 2023, visitation at 9:30am. graveside service at 1:30pm at Shafter Memorial Park 18662 Santa Fe Way Shafter, CA 93263, Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Carlos Harvey Fugate, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Martha Susan Garcia, 73, Tehachapi, Aug. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Janet Rosetta Griggs, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Jose Alejandro Guerra, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Lamar Estelle Hiatt, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Kyle Joseph Horton, 29, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeanette Metcalf, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Angels Cremation Service.
Belinda Joy Milam, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ramon Cruz Ruiz, 66, August 22nd, 2023, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
