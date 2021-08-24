Funeral services for Aug. 25, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Winnie Smith, 83, Bakersfield, July 11. Memorial service at noon on Aug. 28, Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Dora Deane Barter, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charlotte Jean Bohe, 58, Taft, Aug. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Terry Joe Cano, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marcia Rae Clagg, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John Sullivan Corbin, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 22 in Lancaster. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Warren Charles Fenton, 77, Bakersfield, July 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Tina June Garrett, 55, Aug. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Belen Pena Gomez, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hilarion D. Guinto, 101, Alhambra, Aug. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Timothy Ray Hammons, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bernice Ann Joiner, 86, Bakersfield, July 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dean Lemaster, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ammer Moore, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
William C. Norris, 95, California City, Aug. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Helen D. Osley, 101, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Boyce Wayne Reeves, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Arthur Carl Thurlough, 59, Shafter, Aug. 20. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
William Vanicek, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Carlos Silvas Vega, 60, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Charles Wisneski, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Gary D. Venable, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
