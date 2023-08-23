SERVICES PENDING
Jayden Neil Baughman, 20, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kevin Lee Boyer, 62, Bakersfield, July 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ryan Joseph Dobitz, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dorothy Fay Hoag, 98, Bakersfield, July 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joyce Kerce, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Allen Moore, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 9, Angels Cremation Service.
David Orton, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Benito Ortega Rodriguez, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Edwin Junior Saltzman, 97, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Damarrea Sandefur, 31, Bakersfield, Aug. 16, Basham Funeral Care.
Gwen Ellen Scott, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edmund Karl Heinz Spittler, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles Excell Starks, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Preciado Topete, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Jaime "Moe" Torres Jr., 66, Wasco, Aug. 22. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Janet Sue Wheeler, 48, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gary Wingate, 53, Bakersfield, Aug. 17, Monarch Memorial.
Rebecca Welker, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Richard Lee Young, 92, Aug. 21 in Bakersfield. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
