Funeral services for Aug. 24, 2022

William Marlin Bigelow, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Karyn Lee Bushey, 60, Frazier Park, Aug. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Antonio Calvillo, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anita “Annie” Reyes Escudero, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joel M. Leal, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Sandra Nagel, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Geraldine Westmoreland, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 277,577
Deaths: 2,518
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 268,214
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.44
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.32
Updated: 8/23/22
