Funeral services for Aug. 24, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Winnie Smith, 83, Bakersfield, July 11. Memorial service at noon on Aug. 28, Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Rosalinda Aleman, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fredonia Lee Beaird, 85, Aug. 19. Delano Mortuary.
Maria Anna Coppers, 96, Shafter, Aug. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jovencio Mamaclay Dandin, 62, Delano, Aug. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Linda Jean Dendy, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Thomas Edward Elmore, 56, Taft, Aug. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Edith Charlene Estrada, 63, Tehachapi, Aug. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Frank Aguilera Guevara, 57, Shafter. Aug. 22 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Ralph Eugene Heinlein, 73, Aug. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Carter Lukehart, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tina Maget, 38, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
June Miller, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Richard Lee Morrison, 64, Buttonwillow, Aug. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Steven B Munch, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Dortha S. Nichols, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Saul Reyna, 46, Shafter, Aug. 14. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Sandra Ann Slain, 62, Tehachapi, Aug. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charles Spurling Jr., 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Rosendo Tellez, 46, Shafter, Aug. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Betty Mae Wood, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Kern Edward Bryan, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html