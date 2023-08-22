SERVICES PENDING
Fernando Angel Espinoza, 41, Aug. 16 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jimmy Jesse Espinoza, 37, Aug. 11 in Fresno. Basham Funeral Care.
Alexis Renae Garcia, 29, Aug. 16 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Katherine Dale Gaskin, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ronald Frank Gayer, 74, Aug. 19 in Bakersfield. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Diana N. Hernandez, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Hernandez, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carrol Meteer Herr, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lenora Joyce Hunter, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Larry Dean Hyde, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Adrian Mojica, 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marco Ramos, 65, Aug. 19 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Emigdio Solis Vivar, 75, Aug. 18 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
